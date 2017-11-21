- Advertisement -

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, has alleged that President Goodluck Jonathan’s men led by prominent Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, wanted Governors of Yobe, Adamawa and Borno States sacked over Boko Haram.

He said the move was prevented by former Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Mohammed Bello Adoke, who Clark also told Jonathan to dismiss.

Abdullahi made the disclosure in his upcoming book, “On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria”.

The APC spokesperson, who served as Minister under Jonathan from 2011-2014, had earlier revealed how Adoke was called a useless man by Patience Jonathan for refusing to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari during the build up to the 2015 election.

Abdullahi wrote, “There were a number of other issues that led many in the president’s immediate political circle to conclude that Adoke was the reason that President Jonathan failed to act with the required toughness on some issues.

“When in May 2013 the president declared a state of emergency in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, some of the president’s men, led by Ijaw leader Edwin Clark, had asked him to sack the governors of those states as part of the emergency measures.

“Adoke, on the other hand, counselled the president against sacking the governors, insisting that such action had no constitutional backing. Clark fired back, asking the president to sack Adoke himself.

“Prominent lawyers and civil society groups promptly weighed in on the side of the minister, and commended him for being a ‘constitutional purist’.

“They noted that he could easily have allowed the president to act differently, if he were so minded, relying on the precedent set by President Obasanjo in the case of Plateau State and Governor Joshua Dariye in 2004 – a matter concerning which the Supreme Court had declined to make a definite ruling.”