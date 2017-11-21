- Advertisement -

The Governor of Imo State and Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has urged all the candidates that participated in the election to team up with Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to make the state a model state.

The governor, who congratulated Obiano in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Monday in Owerri, attributed the defeat of the APC to “internal wrangling and the lack of genuine commitment on the part of the party’s leadership in the state.”

Okorocha stressed that the process that produced Obiano on Saturday was too transparent to be contested by any of the losers.

He urged Nigerians to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a level-playing field for all the candidates during the polls.

Okorocha equally expressed optimism with the performance put up by the APC at the election, saying that coming second above the PDP in a South-East state election was an indication that there was hope for the APC in the zone.

The statement partly read, “The governor said Mr. Obiano’s victory was too clear to be contested or questioned and therefore advised the candidates of other political parties who took part in the election to congratulate Chief Obiano and avoid going to court to question his victory.”

The governor, however, expressed the hope that with the election, the future of the APC in the South-East was very bright, and stressed that before now nobody would have thought that the APC could do better than the PDP in an election in Anambra State.

The governor thanked the people of Anambra State for a peaceful election and for not yielding to IPOB’s threats.”