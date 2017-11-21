- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, APC, grassroots movement in Warri South Local Government Area has decried the alleged plan of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP-led government in the state to use the newly-inaugurated Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, to rig the forthcoming local council polls.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Omare Eyifoma, passed a vote of no confidence in the newly- inaugurated DSIEC, noting that the PDP is not on ground in Warri South local government area.

Eyifoma also pleaded with the federal government and security agencies to ensure that measures are being put on ground to avert the alleged plan of the PDP-led government in the state.

“The APC in Warri south local government area will not allow election malpractices in the forthcoming local government elections” he added.