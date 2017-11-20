- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress has appealed to all candidates and political parties who participated in Saturday’s governorship poll in Anambra to accept the outcome in good faith.

The party made the appeal in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday in Abuja.

It urged all those who participated in the exercise to see it as a true reflection of the will of the people of the state.

“As a party, we believe the smooth conduct of the election, irrespective of its outcome, is a testimony to our party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and transparent polls.

“We appeal to other candidates and parties who participated in the election to accept its outcome as a true reflection of the will of the Anambra people.”

It congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano for his victory, and the APC candidate, Mr Tony Nwoye, for his impressive performance at the election and his gracious conceding of defeat.

The statement commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting what was regarded as a credible election, which passed the integrity test.

“Similarly, we praise the high level of dedication and professionalism displayed by the security agencies and other ad hoc staff mobilised for the election,’’ it said.

Obiano, the incumbent governor, a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, polled 234, 071 votes to defeat Nwoye, his closest rival, who scored 98, 752 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze, came third with 70,293 votes.