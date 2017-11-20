- Advertisement -

The founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, says he is ready to enforce the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution and implement various reports aimed at repositioning the party, if elected its national chairman.

Mr. Dokpesi made the pledge during his national chairmanship campaign meeting with the PDP Nasarawa and the North-Central Executives and party leaders, on Monday in Lafia.

He said that the party was still facing some of the challenges that made it to lose elections in 2015.

According to him, the PDP, as a strong political party, needs bold and committed leaders to address the issue of imposition, impunity and disrespect for its constitution.

“I am committed to enforcing the basis of the PDP Constitution. I am committed to reversing the mistakes we had made over the years contained in various reports.

“PDP cannot say it did not know; but the courage to really implement what has been recommended has been our major problem,” Mr. Dokpesi said.

He promised to work with the zonal and state leaders for PDP to regain power in the North-central states in future elections by going into the field with them.

Mr. Dokpesi said that the PDP recorded a lot of achievements in its 16 years of administration.

“There is no need for us to have lost elections in Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa, if not for impunity, disrespect for party constitution and regulations; refusal to obey our zoning principle which is popular in our constitution and government.

“It affected us not only at states level, but also up to the national level.

“This is the time for us to elect the right leaders to correct the mistakes and challenges.

“We must elect people who are ready to admit those mistakes that we had made and are ready to correct them.”

Mr. Dokpesi urged delegates to the December convention to vote for the future of the party by electing credible people, who could rebrand the party to win in 2019.

The Director-General of Dokpesi Campaign Organisation, Baba Kachalla, described Mr. Dokpesi as a strong leader who could build a new PDP.

“We need a strong and credible leader to lead the party as a departure from the past mistakes, and we have that in Dokpesi,” Mr. Kachalla said.

The PDP North-Central National Vice Chairman, Theophilus Shan, stressed the need for PDP to make a decision it would not regret.

Mr. Shan described Mr. Dokpesi as a leader who had made much sacrifice for the party, saying: “we in the North-Central know that you have all it takes to lead PDP.”

The PDP Nasarawa State Chairman, Francis Orogu, said that the party members were watching and listening in electing PDP national leaders by themselves.

Mr. Orogu, who prayed for the success of Mr. Dokpesi, said that he had all it takes to win the election.

“You cannot lose election in these states of the country, except if God decided otherwise.

“We are still talking and pleading with those that matter that irrespective of whom we have in our minds we should allow the right person to emerge.

“This is important so that the party can move forward, and by extension, the country will have democratic leaders that will give us a better future president that will be accepted,” he said.