Tony Nwoye, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he will not challenge the result of the Anambra governorship election in court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Willie Obiano of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as winner of the election.

With a total of 98,752 votes, Nwoye came behind Obiano who polled 234,071 votes.

Oseloka Obaze, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rejected the election results, describing it as a “political aberration”.

But in a tweet on Monday, Nwoye said President Muhammadu Buhari is “honest and reliable” leader who “supervised a credible election”.

He promised to congratulate Obiano.

“President @MBuhari is a very good leader, honest and reliable,” the tweet read.

“He supervised a credible election in @Anambrastate_ng and a Winner has emerged.

“I have no plans of challenging it in court. I will only congratulate Governor @WillieMObiano.”