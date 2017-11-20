- Advertisement -

An aspirant in the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator, representing Anambra North, Stella Adaeze Oduah, has described the victory of Governor Willie Obiano as ‘an end to impunity in the state’.

In a chat with newsmen, Sen. Oduah congratulated Governor Obiano on his victory. She described it as victory for all Anambra people.

Oduah commended all Anambra indigenes for saying ‘No’ to impunity and making sure that their votes counted.

Oduah was in the race to be the standard bearer of the PDP in the elections, but boycotted the primaries along with some other contenders who alleged that the process was marred with irregularities.

She had also alleged that party leaders imposed a candidate, Mr. Esoloka Obaze, on them.

She said Obiano’s victory signals an end to imposition and politics of god-fatherism.

Her words, “I want to congratulate Mr President, INEC and the Security agencies that ensured that they had intelligence sorted out to ensure the safety of Anambra people during the election.

“The best part of the election is the fact that for the first time, Anambra people spoke against impunity. This victory signifies liberation.

“Anambra people have for the first time been politically liberated. The issue of godfatherism has been put to death finally. The issue of imposition by any party or group has also been put to death.

“This victory is a victory of hope for Anambra people. It is a victory of progress for Anambra people and it is a victory for development. The joy among the people has no bounds. You can feel it and you can hear it.

“From the onset, I had always said that what we need above every other thing is not about party, it is about who will give us the development that we require,

“It is about who will restore the hope of security, governance and the hope that Anambra will have a place in Nigeria where it is supposed to be,” she said.