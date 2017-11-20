- Advertisement -

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Monday congratulated Mr. Willie Obiano on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal noted that Obiano’s victory is a manifestation of the people’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

He urged the Anambra governor to rise above partisan consideration and carry along all people, including his opponents, in the task of building the state further.

“I urge His Excellency to see the fresh mandate given to him as a call to extra duty in the service of his state.

“This is an immense opportunity to carry forward the policies and projects initiated during his first term so as to promote progress and development in Anambra State,” Tambuwal said.