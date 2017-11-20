- Advertisement -

Mrs Oby Okafor, the candidate of Advanced Congress for Democrats in Saturday’s Governorship election in Anambra, has congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory.

Okafor said at a news conference in Awka on Monday that the victory was a reality that should be accepted and lived with.

She urged all candidates in the election to accept the outcome as the people of Anambra had spoken overwhelmingly on their choice of Obiano as governor.

“We prepared for this election. As candidates, we spoke with our people, canvassed for their votes and they spoke on Saturday.

“They made their choice. They spoke overwhelmingly in favour of Gov. Willie Obiano and APGA.

“I want to congratulate him in the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherliness as Anambra people.

“I also want to call on my fellow contestants to accept the result of this election as representing the voice of Anambra people. We must join to build our state,’’ Okafor said.

She called on Obiano to put politics, especially the events of the electioneering period, behind him and settle down for the business of governance.

Okafor said that those who contested the election should not be seen as enemies but stakeholders who wished to make their genuine contributions and should be carried along.

She said the election was free and peaceful and thanked the electorate and all stakeholders who made it possible.

“Our people have shown that election is not war and they were peaceful all through the election.

“I thank them for the way they conducted themselves.

“I am calling on the winner to embrace his opponents and ensure that women get better attention and more involved in his administration.

“The governor should look at those things that were used against him in the campaigns.

“He should use them as information that can help him have better second term,’’ Okafor said.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a level playing ground for the election and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for executing the assignment impartially.