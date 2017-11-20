- Advertisement -

The Elders’ Consultative Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Katsina State, has canvassed the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the party, to ensure what the group describes as ‘a successful rebirth of the PDP.’

Rising from its meeting, in Katsina, on Monday, the Forum said in a statement that Atiku was unfairly treated by certain elements within the PDP then, a development which forced him, “to seek further political relevance and justice in alternative political enclaves.”

According to the statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, Hussaini Dambo, “The history and defences given to the struggle to sustain democracy in Nigeria’s recent past cannot be adequately written without mention of the immense contributions of this great gentleman who was in the front-line against those who at one time or the other chose to truncate the noble path of sustainable democracy in our nation.

“Nigerians will surely wish to continue to receive the tremendous benefits from his versatile political experiences, his humility, his industrial prowess which has benefited millions of Nigerians, his philanthropic disposition, his formidable bridge-building structures across Nigeria and Africa and his unfettered commitment and admiration for the PDP.”

The statement further described Atiku as the “political son” of Katsina State, “who has made indelible contributions to the foundation and development of the PDP.”