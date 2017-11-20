- Advertisement -

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sworn-in 39 Special Advisers to help strengthen the machinery of governance in the state.

Governor Wike has also sworn in a new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, as part of the processes of re-positioning the state’s civil service.

He charged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service, saying that they should work to establish their place in the history of the State.

Performing the swearing-in of the Special Advisers and Permanent Secretary, on Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike directed the State Head of Service to effect the posting of all permanent secretaries after the inauguration.

Wike said: “There is no money to be made in government. What you have is the opportunity to serve and you must make the best of this opportunity.

“That you are a part of this administration is a privilege. It is a privilege that you are part of those transforming the State for the good of the people”.

He said that the administration was for the generality of the people, noting that projects and programmes would be executed for their welfare.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had earlier relieved all the Special Advisers of their appointments, leaving only the Special Adviser on Religious Matters.

Thirty-four out of the 39 aides to the state governor were reappointed.