Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, Comrade Akunwata Ejoh Ojiba, has congratulated Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory.

Comrade Ojiba, however, urged other candidates in the election to rally round the winner for greater Anambra.

“The future of Anambra and all Anambrarians remains greater than the ambition of any individual. It is time to agree and work together as one people to develop Anambra State”, he said.

“The election has been won and lost and we all should embrace each other as we have done all through the electioneering process that now produce Governor Willie Obiano as the winner.

“It is time to sustain the peace we all have enjoyed uptill now. It was believed that the Anambra State governorship election was going to be bloody, but by the grace of God and the efforts of all security agencies we had a peaceful election. All thanks to Anambra people who chose to remain peaceful all through the process.

“I called and congratulated the winner last night because it is not by power nor by might. Anambra people have spoken and the state must move forward”, Ojiba said on Monday.