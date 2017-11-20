- Advertisement -

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former adviser to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Umar Ardo, has slammed the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the PDP over the party’s flop at the Anambra State election.

Ardo said the committee was self-serving and a committee that has pitched itself against Justice, constitutionality and wise counsel.

Ardo made the remark, on Monday, in a reaction to PDP’s dismal run at the just concluded Anambra State election.

He blamed the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee for failing to provide a level-playing field during the Anambra primaries which led to the Fielding of candidates incapable of delivering their wards at elections.

His words, “It was a foregone conclusion that APGA was going to coast to victory in the just concluded Anambra State gubernatorial election; an election that PDP could easily have won had the right decision been taken by the party leadership during the primaries.

“The Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee took to self-serving interests against justice, constitutionality and wise counsel, the result is what we’ve seen in Anambra yesterday.”

The political stalwart however commended INEC for what he described as, “A rancour-free election.”

He, however, decried what he bluntly described as, “The glaring injustices and unconstitutionality being perpetrated by the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee across the country to advance its inordinate ambitions.”

Ardo warned that, “PDP cannot win any election in this country while members of this Caretaker Committee hold sway.

“I am not surprised that the party came 3rd in Ben Obi’s own polling unit.

“As the National Secretary of the PDP, that’s a disgrace and an embarrassment to the party.

“It is unfortunate that people who cannot deliver even their own units are the ones determining the affairs of the party.

“It’s a shame the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee turned out to be a big disappointment to most party members of good standing and to worthy Nigerians.”