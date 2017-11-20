- Advertisement -

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Chairman, All Progressive Governors’ Forum, has congratulated the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the Anambra State Governorship election, Chief Willie Obiano, over his resounding victory at the gubernatorial polls held, at the weekend.

This was just as he has attributed to the dismal performance of the party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) which came a distant second in the gubernatorial polls to the internal wrangling in the party.

Okorocha, said Obiano’s victory was too clear to be contested or questioned and therefore advised the candidates of other political parties who took part in the election to congratulate Chief Obiano and avoid going to court to question his victory.

He, however, expressed regret over the loss of his party, the APC in the election and attributed the loss of his party in the election to internal wrangling and lack of genuine commitment on the part of the party’s leadership in the State.

The governor said that in spite of the set back suffered in the Anambra Gubernatorial polls that the future of the APC in the south east is very bright as no one had ever thought before the election that APC could do better than the PDP.

Governor Okorocha also urged Nigerians to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC led government at the centre for allowing a level playing ground for all the candidates.

He added that the Anambra State election has shown that the APC has what it takes to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The governor thanked the people of Anambra State for a peaceful election and for not yielding to IPOB’s threats or listening to the group’s call for boycott.