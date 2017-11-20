- Advertisement -

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a free, fair and conclusive governorship election in Anambra state.

NYCN, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the conduct of the election was impressive and in line with international best practices.

The statement was signed by Mr Obinna Nwaka, NYCN’s Director of Political and Democratic Matters.

Nwaka said that NYCN, under the leadership of Mr Murtala Garba, was proud of INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“Democracy can only strive when electorates are allowed to cast their votes without the fear of Intimidation, rigging and electoral violence.

“Nigerian youths are indeed proud of the INEC Chairman and his management team for securing our democracy which is government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We appreciate the effort of the Deputy President of NYCN, Mr Innocent Uduanya, who used his position and also as an indigene of the state to assist in moblising and sensitising the youths.

“Finally, NYCN on behalf of over 90 million Nigerian youths both in Diaspora congratulate Gov. Willie Obiano for his re-election as the Executive Governor of Anambra State,’’ he said.

Nwaka implored him to appoint more youths into his cabinet to use this second tenure to complete the state projects and ensure he also delivered his campaign promises.