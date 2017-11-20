- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, yesterday described the death of the foremost Nigerian and former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a great loss to Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

Governor Umahi in statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Emmanuel Uzor, expressed shock over the death of Dr Ekwueme even as he noted that his demise would mark the end of an era.

He commiserated with the Government of Anambra State and entire Ekwueme family of Oko in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State for the loss and prayed God to grant him eternal rest among His Saints.

“The death of our father and leader, Dr Ekwueme is so devastating especially now that his fatherly advice is needed most. He was a great Nigerian and great believer in the unity of the country. As his children, we have learnt a lot from his deep political sagacity”

“As the vice President of Nigeria, Ekwueme was a great rallying factor of Igbo socio-political integration. We was a voice of reason and a man who toiled to place Ndigbo at the centre of mainstream politics. Indeed we have lost a rare gem, a gentleman and a decent politician and academia”

The Governor further disclosed that the South East zone through the governors would soon draw programme on how to pay last respect to the fallen political Iroko and commiserated with his immediate family and indeed the government of Anambra State.