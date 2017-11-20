- Advertisement -

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday congratulated Mr Willie Obiano on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra.

He described Obiano’s re-election as a ”well-deserved victory”.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja, Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing ground for all candidates in the election.

He said that the president’s action was a proof by the APC-led Federal Government to ensure credible, free, fair and peaceful elections and respect for the rule of law under his leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Kogi State, I congratulate the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Mr. Willie Obiano, for a well-deserved victory.

“I equally congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on the peaceful, free and fair election in Anambra State, acceptable to all.

“Ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election is a testament to the fact that President Buhari embodies and exemplifies the Change Mantra of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The voice of the people spoke loudly and it has resonated for all to hear. This is the singular most prominent feature of a democracy which allows people to choose their leader out of many contestants,” he said.

Bello, however, applauded the candidate of APC, Mr Tony Nwoye, for putting up a good fight, and described him as “a winner through whom the APC has become entrenched in Anambra State.

“As a people, we shall continue to consolidate on the gains we have made over the past 16 years as we break new progressive frontiers.”

Obiano of APGA won the election with 234, 071 votes ahead of APC who scored 98, 752 votes and Oseloka Obaze of PDP with 70, 293 votes.

Thirty-six candidates contested the election.