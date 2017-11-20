- Advertisement -

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Katsina State, received a boost at the weekend with an influx of several thousands of former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to the APC, all pledging loyalty to the ruling party at two separate ceremonies.

In one instance during a ceremony at the Government House, on Sunday, the new members from Kankara Local Government Area of the state urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari to seek re-election in order to consolidate on what they described as their, ‘impressive accomplishments since 2015.’

Many of the new members took turns to shower praises on President Buhari and Governor Masari with the group’s leader, Kasimu Saga, assuring them of their support during the 2019 presidential and governorship polls respectively.

In his address, Masari said that he would work with the new members noting that, “quality leadership is an important factor in achieving socio-economic transformation which the APC desires for the people.

According to Governor Masari, “We hope you are going to join hands with us so that our people get to enjoy the benefits of democracy.”

In a similar development, some 330 former PDP councillors from across the 34 local governments areas of the state also renounced their membership of the PDP and pledged loyalty to the APC.

Chairman of the state’s forum of ex-councillors, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim, who briefed the press on Sunday on the development explained that their decision may not be unconnected with series of meetings with Masari and the member representing Dutsinma/Kurfi Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Alhaji Danlami Kurfi.

According to Ibrahim, “we held discussions with Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Hon. Danlami Kurfi.

“It was after these meetings that we decided to join the APC and also withdraw the legal action we instituted against the Governor over the dissolution of the local government councils in the state.

“We have received assurances from the Governor and Honourable Kurfi that we are not going to be marginalised in the running of the affairs of the APC in the state.”

Meanwhile, Governor Masari has raised a committee to advise government on the conduct of local government elections in the state.

The Governor had on assumption of office in 2015 dissolved the administration of the local councils and appointed interim sole administrators.

The committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammed Mustapha Inuwa, has membership drawn from the Independent National Electoral Commission, police and Directorate of State Security, among others.