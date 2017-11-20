- Advertisement -

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has urged Christians to be more involved in politics, saying that it would help in developing the nation.

The governor, who spoke, weekend, at a regional programme of Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, stressed that Christians should no longer be docile on political issues.

“The Church must begin to talk about development, social, political and economic challenges facing the country. The Church must be involved in governance. The time has come for the Church to rise. If you keep quiet and anything happens, even Christ will not be happy. If you talk, you will die. If you don’t talk, you will die one day. So talk for the revival of the country,” he said.

National President of the body, Mr. Ifeanyi Odedo, later conferred life membership of the body on the governor and his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo.