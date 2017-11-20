- Advertisement -

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on his re-election.

While commending the candidates of the political parties for exhibiting patriotism and maturity before,during and after the election, Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for conducting a transparent election.

According to him, Ndi Anambra have spoken with their votes and the will of the people is paramount and unchangeable.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, “I wish to congratulate Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State on his success in the November 18 governorship election.

“The people of Anambra State have again, reaffirmed their confidence in the Chief Willie Obiano led state government. People came out en masse to cast their votes for their preferred candidates in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Since it is the wish of Ndi-Anambra, which is obvious from the outcome of the election, so be it.

“I believe Governor Obiano will extend a hand of fellowship to candidates of other political parties in his desire to improve the common lots of the people.

“Democracy is about good governance and regardless of party affiliation, it is imperative to continually engage those at the helm in a bid to build a decent society.

“We can be in different political parties but we must all have a common goal of improving lives” Kalu while admonishing politicians to play the game by the rules, stressed that politics should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.