The Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council has said that the outcome of the Saturday governorship elections reflects the mood and desire of the people of Anambra.

The Chairman of the council, Igwe Chukwuemeka Ilouno, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the outcome had thrown up general happiness and jubilations among the people.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent, Gov. Willie Obiano of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the winner of the election .

Thirty-six candidates contested the Governorship Election.

Declaring the result in Awka on Sunday, the Returning Officer of INEC, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.

Ilouno, who is also the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community in Dunukofia council area, said INEC had once again proven that it could be relied upon, “when the chips are down’’.

“I was a witness to what transpired in my community Ifitedunu in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.

“The people turned out in their numbers and in good time too. Voting was peaceful and orderly and ended at 2 p.m.,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler said that the monarchs were very happy that despite all the attempts to buy the conscience of voters, Gov. Obiano still won with such a landslide.

“To God be the glory, for it is indeed the will of God that we have just witnessed a successful election.

“My people are happy and the entire people of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, both the leaders and the led, are happy and presently celebrating the victory of our hard working governor at the polls,’’ he said.

He said the fact that the people collected money from the money-bags that were busy doling out money in exchange for a vote, and still went on to vote their conscience showed that the voters have indeed matured.

“It is a sign of a revolution in the making, which is capable of revolutionizing our future elections.

“Congratulations to our “alert governor” Chief Willie Obiano,’’ he said.