Secretary to Anambra government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, says Gov. Obiano`s victory in the gubernatorial election is a result of hard work and dedication to duty.

The Independent National Electoral Commission`s returning officer, Mr Zanna Akpagu, said Obiano, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 234,071 votes to win the Nov. 18 governorship election.

Chukwulobelu told NAN on Monday that the outcome of the election showed that Obiano got massive support from the People of Anambra state.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the election. The governor won in the 24 Local Government Areas of the state with more than 50 per cent.

“It shows that the governor had in his first tenure, spread democracy dividends across the areas.

“His good performance has spoken,” he said.

The secretary said that the election should be used as a model for future elections in the country.

According to him, it was peaceful, credible and devoid of violence.

“We want this election to be used as a model for future elections in the country. But for minor skirmishes, it was peaceful, credible and political parties participated actively.

Campaigns were also peaceful,” he said.

Chukwulobelu commended INEC, security agencies for doing a good work before and after the election.

“More importantly, we thank Anambra people for their support and I want to join Gov. Obiano in asking other candidates to join his administration to build a greater and prosperous Anambra state,” he said.