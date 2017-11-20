- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Youths Renaissance ​has reacted to the victo​ry of Governor Willie Obiano in the Anambra election.

The group said the ​”​abysmal​ ​performance​” of ​the party was shameful, despite the assurances ​by leaders and members ​in ​the Southeast ​region.

​It also urged President Buhari to “raise new leaders from the zone who will handle his re-election project in the Southeast region come 2019.​”​

​A statement Sunday night by​ Collins Edwin, the group’s National Secretary, said before the election, all necessary logistics were given to Southeast leaders to deliver victory to the APC.

“But it looked as if such logistics were diverted as it did not get to the intended people in the region”, it read.

“How on earth can anyone explain the rational behind the 21/21 victory of APGA in all the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State?

​”​Even Tony Nwoye, Chris Ngige, Uche Ekwunife, Andy Ubah and the rest could not deliver their local governments to APC!

​”​However, the election has exposed the insincerity of the so-called leaders of the party in the region.

​”​Instead of executing an all inclusive campaigns involving all members of the party, some ‘election-cabals’ wanting to impress Buhari and get special favour from the Presidency adopted ‘divide and rule strategy.’

​”​T​​​​hey shared party resources among themselves without carrying critical segments of the party along.

​”​I​​​​n particular, Comrade Tony Nwoye was carrying himself as Governor-elect without listening to wise advice and suggestions.

​”​As a result, their greeds and lack of coordination have cost APC the much needed victory in Anambra State.

​”​Therefore, we urge President Buhari to disregard all their lies and excuses as likely reasons why APC under-performed in the rac,​” the group said.​