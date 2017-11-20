- Advertisement -

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the claim by an All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in the state, Gbenga Aluko, that he is begging to join the party.

A Former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Aluko, had on Sunday, accused Fayose of making surreptitious moves to join the APC having realized that the PDP can’t win the impending election.

But in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Sunday night, Fayose said joining the APC was leaving Jesus Christ for Satan.

He said the claim that “Mr Ayodele Fayose is making move to defect to APC, is false.”

“The news going viral that Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose is making moves to defect to APC, is false.

“It is a figment of imagination of the APC which manufactured the story.

“Joining APC is like leaving Jesus Christ for Satan. It is like wanting to die by taking Gamalin 20, or planning to commit suicide by jumping down from sky scrapper.

“Fayose will never join the APC, rather, he would welcome APC members to the PDP.

“When PDP was embroiled in leadership crisis, Fayose did not leave the party. Is it now when PDP is positioning itself to win back power in 2019.

“Is it APC which merely exists only on pages of newspaper in Ekiti that Fayose will join? Fayose is too big for the APC to accommodate.

“Fayose is preoccupied with plan to transit power from PDP to PDP Ekiti in 2018,” he said.