- Advertisement -

First elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano State, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Dogowa has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari should not bother to seek reelection come 2019.

Dogowa, who represented Kano North Senatorial Zone in the national assembly highlighted security and economic issues facing the country, and lamented Buhari’s inability to tackle them squarely due to his frail health.

Speaking with Sun, the ex-lawmaker advised President Buhari “to go home and rest.”

According to him, “You see I don’t want to talk for APC. I am not an APC man.

- Advertisement -

“But I want you to talk as a Nigerian affected by governance.

“Okay…when you look at the level of insecurity in the country, when you look at the level of disunity among different sections of this country.

“When you look at the rate of inflation and the attendant hardship in the polity and when you look at the rate of unemployment staring us in the face, then definitely you will tell Buhari to just go home and rest.

“I think I am also telling him to go home and rest so that he would take care of his health like any other Nigerian is telling him at this time.”