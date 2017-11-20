- Advertisement -

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Chris Uba, on Sunday, condemned what he called the perennial loss of elections in Anambra State by the PDP.

Speaking at a press conference in Awka, Uba blamed a former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, for the PDP’s loss in the poll, calling on the party to avoid impunity and do introspection over its ordeal.

He said the candidate of the PDP in Saturday’s election, Obaze was not known to the founding members of the party in the state, adding that Obi brought him and foisted him on everybody.

Uba said, “It’s because of this impunity that Obiano won this election. My heart is bleeding that we lost this election again. Anambra State is a PDP state, yet each time we will lose to “strangers.

“How is it that each time, a party somebody is nurturing will be hijacked by strangers some months to the election? Obi has not won any election without my input. Why did he bring a foreigner to represent us in this election? That is the cause of this loss.”

Uba alleged that Obi was one of the people who caused the loss of the party in the 2015 general elections.

“He caused us that problem and (Goodluck) Jonathan lost that election. PDP should stop this impunity. Some of those governors that came here to campaign for the PDP here could not have been governors without my input. Why didn’t they ask after me when they came here to campaign?” He queried.

He said Obi must apologise to the PDP members in Anambra State for leading them into an inglorious outing at the poll.

Uba added, “Obi doesn’t have the capacity to make Obaze or anybody a governor without my input. Obi has killed this party. This is an election we would have won with a wide margin. Obi carried what he could not control.

“My heart is bleeding. We lost this election by coming distant third. In such a large party, you don’t use it to settle scores. Obi came into the PDP to settle scores with Obiano, his former ally. That was our bane in this election.

“Obi should apologise to the PDP in five national dailies for this disappointment he caused us. Failure to apologise, I know what to do.

“In 2003, I helped the PDP to produce Dr. Chris Ngige as governor; we produced three senators and 11 House of Representatives members in that election. That was the last victory PDP enjoyed in this state,” Uba recalled.