Igbo socio-cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has congratulated Chief Willie Obiano for his victory in the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

Chief Nnia Nwodo, President-General of the Organisation, in an interview with NAN in Enugu on Sunday also congratulated Obiano’s opponents for a healthy and competitive encounter.

The president-general urged the Governor to put aside all campaign rhetoric and extend his hand of fellowship to his opponents.

He urged all other Southeast politicians to copy Anambra example and see politics as a healthy game.

Nwodo also commended the President for keeping to his word to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

“The fact that all the political parties and the Anambra people came out to vote is most commendable.

“The security personnel deserve congratulations for the secure atmosphere in which the election was held.

“INEC, so far, appeared transparent and must be given a pat on the back,’’ he said.

Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 234,071 votes to defeat 36 other candidates in the Nov. 18 elections held in the state.