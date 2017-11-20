- Advertisement -

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, warned that there would be dire consequences should the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state connive with the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to rig December 2nd 2019 local government elections.

Senior special adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, and the MD/CEO of the NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere, gave the warning at Uyo township stadium during the flag off of the party’s campaigns ahead of the December 2 Akwa Ibom local government elections in the state.

The APC party leaders said they are aware that the PDP has perfected to connive with AKISIEC to stop results from been announced at collation centres, and warned that the APC will resist every attempt to rig the election.

Addressing the mammoth crowed, the national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said the impressive turn-out at the event was a manifestation of the readiness of the people to unseat the PDP administration of governor Udom Emmanuel in 2019.

According to him, the council polls would serve as a test case for the APC, adding that the large turn-out of teeming supporters at the event was a testimony to the fact that Akwa Ibom people are in support of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He commended the President for his efforts geared towards building a new Nigeria, salvaging the economy from recession, fighting corruption head-long and providing job and empowerment opportunities for the teeming youths of the country.