Former All Progressives Congress, APC, chairman in Kaduna State, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has blamed governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai’s style of leadership for the creation of APC Akida faction in the state.

Hakeem, presently the Chief of Staff in the office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, sai‎d APC Akida was not a political party but a group of people that were not happy with the way the governor was running the affairs of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, he observed that, “We are not a political party, we only want the best for the party and we are out to ensure that party guidelines are followed.

”Presently, the governor is destroying the party and we are out to save the party from being destroyed. ‎ He feels he doesn’t need anybody’s advice to run the state, so we are watching. As he destroys, we will try to protect the party.

“We are not a political party; we are only out to safeguard the party from being destroyed. The moment he mends his way the better for his administration.

“He still has a year to do the right thing and we hope he will do the r‎ight thing or else the same people that supported him are ready to use their voter cards to vote him out,” he assured.

On rumours going round about the possibility of an APC Akida member contesting the governorship position come 2019, Dr Hakeem said, “There is nothing wrong for any Akida member to contest for same position come 2019.

“All we are saying is that if one of them succeeds as governor, he should remember the strougle and do the right thing for the people of the state.”

Hakeem lamented the way the party was being run in the state, saying the present EXCO members of the party were not recognised by the national ‎body of the party.

He kicked against the plan by the governor to sack over 21,000 teachers as part of the educational reforms and warned the governor against spreading lies that President Buhari supported the sacking of the teachers.

”The President only supported educational reform in the state but never said he supported the sacking of 21,000 teachers. They should stop lying against the president,” he warned.