The Chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum, David Umahi, has congratulated his counterpart, Willie Obiano, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state.

Mr. Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to emerge victorious ahead of Tony Nwoye of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who garnered 98,752 votes to place second and People’s Democratic Party’s Obaze Oseloka who got 70,293 votes to place third.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a free and fair election.

“He also commends INEC and Security agencies for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election”, the statement read.

The governor also commended the people of the state for coming out to exercise their franchise despite the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mr. Umahi pledged to continue cooperating with Mr. Obiano towards regional integration of the region.

“The governor also pledged to continue working together with his brother governor towards achieving regional integration as being championed by the South East Governor’s Forum”.

Mr Umahi also said he is looking forward to meeting him very soon to personally congratulate him at the next meeting of the South East Governor’s Forum.