- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress has cleared all the 16 local government chairmanship seats in Kwara state.

The chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) made the announcement Sunday evening.

- Advertisement -

APC also won majority of the 193 Councillorship seats.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party won seven councillorship seats, 2 in Ilorin West, 2 in Ilorin East and 3 in Oke Ero local government.

The election was held on Saturday.