The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described the re-election of Mr Willie Obiano as the Governor of Anambra State for the second term, as a proof of the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to ensure a credible, free, fair and peaceful election under his leadership.
The Governor, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, congratulated Obiano, for a well deserved victory.
Bello also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on a peaceful, free and fair election in Anambra.
“Ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election is a testament to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari embodies and exemplifies the change mantra of the All Progressives Congress”, the Governor added.
He said the voice of the people spoke loudly and it has resonated for all to hear.
This, he said, was the singular most prominent feature of a democracy which allowed for the most population of a people to decide on one out of many to lead them.
Governor Bello commended the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Tony Nwoye, for putting up a good fight, describing him as “a winner through whom the APC has become entrenched in Anambra State”.
“As a people, we shall continue to consolidate on the gains we have made over the past 16 years as we break new progressive frontiers”, Bello added.