The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has on behalf of the National Caretaker Committee, other organs of the party and the PDP family nationwide heartily congratulated the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in Abuja on Sunday, said the party is proud of the former president.

Jonathan was Deputy Governor, former Governor, former Vice President and the immediate former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all on the platform of our great party, the PDP.

The statement read: “Your Excellency Sir, you are sixty years today and we are proud that you have made wonderful contributions to the stability of our democracy and the overall development of our country, Nigeria during the prime of your age.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, one thing Nigerians and members of the International community will never forget apart from your numerous and indelible achievements in office are your Campaign message in December 2014… ‘I am the most abused President in the world but when I leave office, you will all remember the freedom you enjoyed under my Government.’

“Your Excellency, Nigerians will remember that under your administration our economy became the largest and number one in Africa. Nigeria witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development in all areas of the economy. Inflation was at single digits and we had a stable foreign exchange regime.

“You consolidated Nigerian democracy by ensuring free and fair elections culminating in the historic presidential election of March 2015 in which you graciously conceded defeat and congratulated your opponent even when there were substantial grounds to dispute the outcome.

“Most importantly the rule of law and the human rights of Nigerians were greatly respected. For these and much more you have written your name in gold in the hearts of all Nigerians and you will be remembered as one of the greatest leaders of Africa.

“We miss you and Nigerians will be forever grateful for the period you were in the saddle as the President of Nigeria.

“We love you and share in every moment of your joy and pains. May the Almighty God continue to protect and guide you in every area of your life.”