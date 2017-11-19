- Advertisement -

Incumbent governor of Anambra State and All Progressives Grand Alliance’s candidate Willie Obiano has shrugged off a fickle showing by All Progressives Congress’s Tony Nwoye and People’s Democratic Party’s Oseloka Obaze to win the November 18 governorship election in the State.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, Obiano won in all 21 local government areas with a total of 234, 071 votes.

The All Progressives Congress’s candidate Tony Nwoye came a distant second after garnering 98, 752. The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Oseloka Obaze polled 70, 293.

The candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Osita Chidoka, who came fourth in the election with a paltry 7, 903 votes, said he lost to the superior financial strength of the major parties.

“We lost to superior financial firepower. As Democrats, we concede to the voters’ choices,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“The true hallmark of democracy is the respect for the voice of the ballot as that of the majority.

“But the inner truth is that we won! We won at the most important place; in the hearts of people; our people who saw us toil and push in the arena against all odds; who saw the sincerity of our mission and gave all in support of our quest for collective good. We salute you for your support and personal sacrifices to the campaign.”