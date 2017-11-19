- Advertisement -

‎The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has reacted to the victory of Willie Obiano in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Okechukwu said Obiano was a beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free and fair election.

DAILY POST reports that Obiano secured overwhelming victory in the election.

In a statement made available on Sunday, Okechukwu, a chieftain of APC said “Governor Willie Obiano benefited handsomely from President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and transparent election.

“This is a case of democracy convert, who behaved better than old democrats. Otherwise, he couldn’t have allowed Obiano to manipulate INEC and security agencies against his party’s candidate.”

Okechukwu, who observed the election, however, added that “reports reaching us says that the election was free and fair?

- Advertisement -

“Yes free and fair, but one does not know how Obiano will cope with governance, as per finance, when he over bidded other candidates? In our local parlance he used all the firewood. It was more or less a cash and carry election.

“Can you imagine that the chairman of our great party, Barrister Emeka Ibe was arrested by the security agency on the eve of the election, because of some flimsy reasons?

“In the days of yore, a federal ruling party chairman will be parading the town with soldiers and policemen. A lot of our canvassers and sundry officials were harassed and hounded. It was the theatre of absurd. ‎

“The Obiano camp was smart enough that it was almost the same set of University of Calabar lecturers who delivered him in 2013 that returned as Collation Officers, and Returning Officer. What a sharp coincidence of posting? He just benefited from Mr President’s commitment.”