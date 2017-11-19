- Advertisement -

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated Chief Willie Obiano on his victory at the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

He also commended the people of Anambra, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Reacting to the conduct and outcome of the election, Ekweremadu said: “I congratulate Governor Willie Obiano on his victory. It is a vote of confidence by the people of Anambra in his leadership style and capacity to deliver more dividends of democracy in the next four years.

“But, above all, I believe that the process matters more than the outcome. I commend the good people of Anambra State, INEC, security agencies, media, civil society organisations, election monitors, among numerous others for making the election peaceful.

While commending the major political stakeholders in the election for their sportsmanship, he, however, enjoined those who have issues with the outcome of the poll to toe the path of constitutionalism in seeking redress.

Ekweremadu called on Governor Obiano to reach out to his political opponents and also recruit the best hands to move Anambra State forward, irrespective of their political leanings.