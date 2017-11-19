- Advertisement -

Senator Annie Okonkwo has sent his message of congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano for his clean sweep victory and reelection today in the Anambra gubernatorial race.

In his message through a statement from his media adviser, Collins Steve Ugwu, Sen. Okonkwo said, the victory of the incumbent, Obiano and the party, is significant not just as a civic endorsement of his governance, but the clean sweep of “the politically wrecking liabilities of imposition, godfatherism, vote trading and lies peddling, that sabotaged our past and haunts our present”.

Okonkwo said the victory is also a sign that the Igbo has a political identity left and can still revive APGA as a political force and rallying platform of the South East region.

“This clean sweep is beautiful, outstanding and remarkable, because Anambra State as the light of the nation is set for a higher altitude from a new attitude. I thank everybody and every force that brought this new dawn.

“I also thank our dear governor and urge him to manage the victory with maturity and drop party politics to lead Anambra as governor of all.”