The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the four remaining local governments in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election released by INEC on Sunday in Awka.
With the declaration of results from the remaining 4 LGAs, APGA, whose candidate in the elction is incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, has swept the entire 21 LGAs in the state according to results declared at the collation centre.
The last local government areas won by the party are:
Anambra West
APGA 8,152
APC 4,261
PDP 1,578
Nnewi South
APGA 10,465
APC 2,765
PDP 3,255
Nnewi North
APGA 10,845
APC 3,616
PDP 4,157
Idemili South
APGA 12,180
APC 4,632
PDP 2,767
Awka South
APGA 18,957
APC 6,167
PDP 5,354.
Njikoka
APGA 16,944
APC 5,756
PDP 3,477
Dunukofia
APGA 8,575
APC 7,016
PDP 1,530
Anyamelum
APGA 14,593
APC 5,413
PDP 2,323
Anaocha
APGA 11,237
APC 5,297
PDP 6,544.
Orumba South
APGA 8,125
APC 3,802
PDP 2,412
Ekwusigo
APGA 8,595
APC 5, 412
PDP 3,856
Aguata
APGA 13,167
APC 5,807
PDP 4,073
Omitsha North
APGA 10,138
APC 3,802
PDP 4,143
Ogbaru
APGA 6,615
APC 3,415
PDP 4,416
Idemili South
APGA 5,742
APC 4,063
PDP 2,629
Orumba North
APGA 8,766
APC 3,551
PDP 3,865
Awka North
APGA 7,164
APC 3,727
PDP 3,347
Onitsha South
APGA 7,082
APC 2,012
PDP 3,423
Oyi
APGA 11,840
APC 5,085
PDP 1,296
Ihiala
APGA 14,379
APC 7,894
PDP 4,706
Anambra East
APGA 20,510
APC 5,248
PDP 1,132
The result sheet shows a landslide victory by governor Willie Obiano who defeated all his contenders in their Local Government Areas.
However, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially announce the winner as at the time of this report.