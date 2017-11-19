- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe, has postulated that the state would be dominated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019.

Balarabe who made the statement on Sunday in Lafia, during the launch of the party’s Almanac said, said the party has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people and deserve to take over the entire structure of governance in the state.

He said plans are underground to woo the two opposition lawmakers in the state House of Assembly to the APC.

“I want to say that our party has delivered to the people of the state and deserved to be returned in 2019. By then we will take over the whole structure of governance. Let me also assure you that the remaining two members in the assembly would soon join APC,” he said

He called on members of the party to support its leadership to enable the party to achieve its vision for 2019 elections.

Also speaking, a governorship aspirant of the party, Ahmed Wadada, enjoined members of the party to practice internal democracy as enshrined in the party’s manifesto.

He explained that members of the party must be financially committed to the party to avoid hijack of its structure by individuals during the election.