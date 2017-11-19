- Advertisement -

Kwara Government has called on the citizens and residents of the state to remain calm and law abiding.

Alhaji Isiaka Gold, the Secretary to the State Government,(SSG) made the call in a statement he issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

He also urged the people to go about their normal activities without fear, assuring them that security agencies were on standby to forestall any threat to public peace.

The SSG, however, warned those seeking to use the election as an excuse to instigate public disorder to have a rethink.

He assured such persons that anyone apprehended for fomenting trouble would face the full weight of the law.