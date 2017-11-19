- Advertisement -

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared that he would not work against Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s bid for the chairmanship of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, referring to him as one of the best in the party.

Governor Fayose made this assertion in Ekiti on Saturday while receiving Otunba Daniel’s campaign team in continuation of the team’s nationwide tour ahead of the PDP National Convention coming up on the 9th of December, 2017.

“You are one of our best in the PDP and having shown desire to lead the party, we would commit it into the hands of God because with him, all things are possible. It also involves the decision of all the stakeholders and I want to assure you that I won’t work against you because it will not be in the best interest”, he said.

Continuing, he stressed that Otunba Daniel’s age and political experience are much needed in today’s politics to be able to face the rigours of administering and coordinating the affairs of a party as big as the PDP. His words: “You have the energy, strength, agility and experience working for you in this contest”.

In response, Otunba Daniel congratulated Fayose on the great transformation he has brought into Ekiti State. “I drove through Ikere to Ado Ekiti on my way and I marvelled at the level of transformation the State has witnessed. Not only that, you have continued to sustain the legacy of Education in Ekiti State evident of which was the great feat recorded in the just concluded WAEC/NECO Examination which was acclaimed all over the country and beyond”.

- Advertisement -

“As you go through the brief few months of your tenure, Ekiti people would never forget you, in fact, they would have wished to keep you for more years if not for the constitution. But, nonetheless, I am of the belief that your politics is not over because your best is yet to come.

“As one of the most heard voice of opposition in the country, you have always remained bold and courageous and stood your ground in any circumstance.”

Otunba Daniel then spoke of his rating among other aspirants as the most competent.

“We need a Chairman who will bring back PDP to power and to achieve this is no joke. Removing an incumbent party is not a tea party and so, all hands must be on deck to formulate strategies to win the forthcoming National elections.

“I have been to the Northern, Eastern and Southern parts of the country but deemed it fit to kick start the campaign in the Southwest from Ekiti State first as the homestead of the only sitting PDP governor in the Southwest.

“It is my belief that elections are won in all departments and so my campaign team is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that all are involved in the project”, he concluded.