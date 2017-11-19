- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police High Command has commended the conduct of its officers and men involved the conduct of Nov.18, governorship election in Anambra.

Mr Habila Joshak, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Abuja, gave the commendation in Awka.

Joshak, who headed police operations during the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra, said all the officers and men that participated in the election exhibited exemplary conduct.

“We are happy to say that none of our officers and men that took part in the provision of security during Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra was linked to any misconduct.

NAN recalled that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Idris, had before the election warned all his men to be above board.

Idris had told his men at Amawbia, the state police command headquarters on Nov.14 that any personnel of the police caught aiding and abating electoral fraud during the Anambra Guber poll would be dealt with.

Joshak, who described the election as generally peaceful, said that police did not arrest any person for any unruly conduct during the exercise.

“As we speak today, I must tell you that police did not make any arrest or violence reported in any part of the state during the election and we are very happy to announce this to the public,’’ he said.

26,000 Police personnel were deployed to Anambra for the Nov. 18 governorship election, while the NSCDC deployed 14, 000 personnel.