The senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has expressed regrets that people who risks their lives for the sake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State are being haunted.

He said the reason for the ugly development followed the decision of such persons to express their opinion on things they believe are for the best interest of the APC in the State.

Abe spoke on Saturday during the burial of a chieftain of the party, late Chief Idawari Monday Pikibo Dickson, at Omelema in Abua Central, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the State.

The Senator said people who had taken all the risks to keep APC in Rivers State, today, they are being discriminated against, they are being haunted and they are being “starved”. Why? Because they dare to open their mouth to say what they think is the best for the party”.

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, commended members of the APC for turning out en-masse for the burial of Dickson, who he said made sacrifices for the sustenance of the party.

He said, “So, when they are doing something, I am always happy to see some of us who remember their sacrifice, who remembered their contribution, who remembered their commitment to this party; that we come out to honour them and support them. I think that is how to belong to a party.

“I thank everybody who came to support this family today and pray that the day you will need people, God will provide people for you in quantum in Jesus’ name. Amen”.