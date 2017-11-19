- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Mrs Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, has won the bye-election in Idemili North Constituency conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The constituency Returning Officer, Prof. James Epoke of University of Calabar, announced the result on Sunday in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Epoke said that Mmegbuanaeze scored 11,526, while APC candidate Tony Muonagor popularly known as Tony One-week had 5,677, Nnebunwa Ude of UPP scored 2,940 and Charles Udezue of PDP polled 2,758.

Nkoli replaced her husband, Mr Francis Mmegbuanaeze, who died on Aug. 16.