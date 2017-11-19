- Advertisement -

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Willie Obiano, has taken a comfortable lead in the Anambra governorship elections.

The electoral commission, INEC, has already announced the results from 11 local governments in the election with Mr. Obiano winning in all.

The INEC Returning from each of the 11 local governments took turns to announce the results on Sunday morning.

Mr. Obiano won all the 11 LGAs with a total number of 122,688 votes. The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Tony Nwoye, is far behind in second position with 55,961. The PDP candidate Oseloka Obaze, is currently third with 40,767 votes while Osita Chidoka of the UPP comes a distant fourth with about 2, 746 votes.

Though the election was held in the 532 polling centres in the 21 local governments of the state, there have been recorded incidents, over voting, snatching of ballot boxes which led to cancellation of elections in few areas.

There were 2.16 million voters with Permanent Voter Cards for the election which had a record 37 contestants.

The collation centre is currently on break and will return shortly to announce the results from the remaining 10 local governments.

See the results below:

Njikoka LG

Registered voters, 88,793

Accredited voters – 28,346

Total votes cast – 28,297

Valid votes – 26,844

APC – 5, 756

APGA – 16, 944

PDP – 3, 477

UPP – 108

Dunukofia LG results

Registered voters – 63,861

Accredited voters – 18,632

Total votes cast – 18,602

Valid votes – 17,508

APC – 7, 016

APGA – 8, 575

PDP – 1, 530

UPP – 106

Awka South LG

Registered voters – 149,279

Accredited voters – 36,114

Votes cast, 33,270

Total valid votes – 31,365

APC – 6, 167

APGA – 18, 957

PDP – 5, 354

UPP – 150

Ayamelum LG

Registered voters – 60,034

Accredited voters – 23,837

Total votes cast – 23,635

Total valid votes – 22,646

APC – 5, 412

APGA – 14, 593

PDP – 2, 323

UPP – 77

Aniocha LG

Registered voters – 89515

Accredited voters – 25,474

Total votes cast – 25291

Valid votes – 23771

APC – 5, 297

APGA – 11, 237

PDP – 6, 554

UPP – 146

Orumba South LG

Registered voters: 63,149

Accredited voters – 16,528

Total votes – 16,444

Valid votes 15,327

APC – 3, 808

APGA – 8, 125

PDP – 2, 412

UPP – 465

Ekwusigo LG

Registered Voters – 73,800

Accredited voters – 20,196

Votes cast – 19, 929

Valid votes – 18,590

APC – 5, 412

APGA – 8, 595

PDP – 3, 856

UPP – 320

Aguata LG

Registered voters 121,009

Accredited voters, 27,883

Votes cast – 27,237

Valid votes – 25,524

APC – 79

APGA – 13, 167

PDP – 4, 073

UPP – 280

Onitsha North LG

Registered voters 127,865

Accredited voters – 20,806

Total votes cast – 20,467

Valid votes – 19,054

APC – 3808

APGA – 10, 138

PDP – 4, 143

UPP – 435

Ogbaru LG

Registered voters 149, 070

Accredited voters 16,049

Total votes cast – 15919

Valid votes – 14,896

APC – 3, 415

APGA – 6, 615

PDP – 4, 416

UPP – 59

Idemili South LG

Registered voter – 94,197

Accredited voter- 14,205

Total votes cast -14,172

Valid votes – 13,438

APC – 4, 063

APGA – 5, 742

PDP – 2, 629

UPP – 600