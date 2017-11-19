- Advertisement -

Oseloka Obaze, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost to Willie Obiano in Ogbaru, his local government area, in the state’s governorship election

Obiano, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and incumbent governor, won in the area with a total of 6,615 votes as against Obaze’s 4,416.

Obaze had on Saturday won his polling unit.

Following closely in Ogbaru LGA is Tony Nwoye, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 3,415 votes.

Osita Chidoka, although with a far lesser tally of 59, came fourth in the LGA.

In other LGAs announced at press time, Obiano has maintained a lead ahead of other candidates while Nwoye trails him in second place.