The partial results of the Anambra governorship election released by the Independent National Electoral Commision showed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) Willie Obiano has taken an early winning all the nine local governments announced so far.

He’s being trailed by Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oseloka Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

See the already results announced below.

Onitsha North LG

Registered voters 127,865

Accredited voters – 20,806

APC – 3,808

APGA – 10,138

PDP – 4,143

UPP 435

Valid votes – 19,054

Rejected votes – 1,413

Total votes cast – 20,467

Aguata LG

Registed voters – 121,009

Accredited voters – 27,883

APC – 5, 807

APGA – 13, 167

PDP – 4, 073

UPP-280

Valid votes – 25,524

Rejected votes – 1,713

Total votes cast – 27,237

Ekwusigo LG

APC – 5, 412

APGA – 8, 596

PDP – 3, 856

UPP – 320

Valid votes – 18, 590

Rejected votes – 1, 339

Total votes cast – 1, 9929

Orumba South LG

Registered voters – 63,149

Accredited voters – 16,528

APC 3,808

APGA 8,125

PDP 2,412

UPP 465

Valid votes – 15, 327

Rejected votes – 1, 117

Total votes cast – 16, 444

Aniocha LG

Registered voters – 89515

Accredited voters – 25,474

APC – 5, 297

APGA – 11, 237

PDP – 6, 554

UPP – 146

Valid votes – 2, 3771

Rejected votes – 1, 520

Total votes cast – 25, 291

Anyamelum LG

Registered voters – 60,034

Accredited voters – 23,837

APC – 5, 412

APGA – 14, 593

PDP – 2, 323

UPP – 77

Total valid votes – 22,646

Rejected votes – 989

Total votes cast – 23,635

Awka South LG

Registered voters – 149,279

Accredited voters – 36,114

APC – 6, 167

APGA – 18, 957

PDP – 5,354

UPP 150

Valid votes – 31,365

Rejected votes – 1905

Total Votes cast – 33,270

Dunukofia LG

Registered voters – 63,861

Accredited voters – 18,632

APC – 7,016

APGA – 8,575

PDP – PDP – 1,530

UPP – 106

Valid votes – 17,508

Rejected votes – 1,094

Votes cast – 18,602

Njikoka LG

Registered voters – 88,793

Accredited voters – 28,346

APC – 5,756

APGA – 16,944

PDP – 3,477

UPP – 108

Valid votes – 26,844

Rejected votes – 1,453

Total votes cast – 28,297