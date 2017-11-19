The partial results of the Anambra governorship election released by the Independent National Electoral Commision showed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) Willie Obiano has taken an early winning all the nine local governments announced so far.
He’s being trailed by Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oseloka Obaze of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
See the already results announced below.
Onitsha North LG
Registered voters 127,865
Accredited voters – 20,806
APC – 3,808
APGA – 10,138
PDP – 4,143
UPP 435
Valid votes – 19,054
Rejected votes – 1,413
Total votes cast – 20,467
Aguata LG
Registed voters – 121,009
Accredited voters – 27,883
APC – 5, 807
APGA – 13, 167
PDP – 4, 073
UPP-280
Valid votes – 25,524
Rejected votes – 1,713
Total votes cast – 27,237
Ekwusigo LG
APC – 5, 412
APGA – 8, 596
PDP – 3, 856
UPP – 320
Valid votes – 18, 590
Rejected votes – 1, 339
Total votes cast – 1, 9929
Orumba South LG
Registered voters – 63,149
Accredited voters – 16,528
APC 3,808
APGA 8,125
PDP 2,412
UPP 465
Valid votes – 15, 327
Rejected votes – 1, 117
Total votes cast – 16, 444
Aniocha LG
Registered voters – 89515
Accredited voters – 25,474
APC – 5, 297
APGA – 11, 237
PDP – 6, 554
UPP – 146
Valid votes – 2, 3771
Rejected votes – 1, 520
Total votes cast – 25, 291
Anyamelum LG
Registered voters – 60,034
Accredited voters – 23,837
APC – 5, 412
APGA – 14, 593
PDP – 2, 323
UPP – 77
Total valid votes – 22,646
Rejected votes – 989
Total votes cast – 23,635
Awka South LG
Registered voters – 149,279
Accredited voters – 36,114
APC – 6, 167
APGA – 18, 957
PDP – 5,354
UPP 150
Valid votes – 31,365
Rejected votes – 1905
Total Votes cast – 33,270
Dunukofia LG
Registered voters – 63,861
Accredited voters – 18,632
APC – 7,016
APGA – 8,575
PDP – PDP – 1,530
UPP – 106
Valid votes – 17,508
Rejected votes – 1,094
Votes cast – 18,602
Njikoka LG
Registered voters – 88,793
Accredited voters – 28,346
APC – 5,756
APGA – 16,944
PDP – 3,477
UPP – 108
Valid votes – 26,844
Rejected votes – 1,453
Total votes cast – 28,297