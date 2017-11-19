- Advertisement -

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the conduct of the local government elections held in Kwara state o Saturday.

The main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, accused the ruling party of conniving with the electoral body to rig the election.

The election witnessed an initial late arrival of electoral materials especially in Kwara north.

- Advertisement -

This was due to violence that consumed the residence of Senator Shaaba Lafiagi on Friday in his hometown.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed voted in Ilorin and Shaare respectively.

There were complaints of inadequate electoral materials in some quarters but some said no cause for alarm.