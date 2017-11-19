- Advertisement -

A man who claimed to be an electoral officer at Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state has been nabbed by security agencies at the Secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Awka.

This happened as the announcement of the governorship results was about to commence.

His arrest caused momentary confusion and panic at the Secretariat as security men went after him shouting, “Bring that result”.

A security man who spoke with our correspondent said,” The man claimed he worked at Dunukofia as EO, but another man is here as EO of the same place.

“So, we are sorting things out to make sure somebody doesn’t claim what he is not”.

Meanwhile, the young man carrying a big bag, apparently containing some election results had been taken to a corner of the Secretariat for interrogation.