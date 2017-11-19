- Advertisement -

A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, ‎has promised to work tirelessly to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) produced next President of Nigeria if elected National Chairman of the Party (PDP).

Adedoja, who is one of the contestants in the race made the disclosure in Calabar when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the state PDP Chairman, Mr Edim Inok.

He said that the party, having played the opposition role in the last few years, needed an experienced chairman, who will confront the challenges facing the party.

He said that the Chairmanship of the party should be about building relationship and not impunity, adding that he was in the state to create a better relation with the state PDP executive ahead of the

election.

“We are now revisiting the issue of membership of PDP to ensure that PDP is re-marketed and packaged so that other members can join the party. We cannot do this unless we have a viable and energetic leadership that is very creative.

”The creativity is what we are going to drive the management of the party when I become the national chairman. If I am elected the chairman of our great party in December, the party under my leadership will witness the enthronement of party discipline and internal democracy.

“The PDP of today will bring us two things: the PDP of tomorrow and the new platform that will produce the President of Nigeria in 2019’’, he said.

He said that he was also aspiring for the office of the Chairman with a view to working with the youths, women and the elderly.

Adedoja lauded Gov. Ben Ayade of the state for deepening democracy in the state, adding that the state PDP executive was an example of a good leadership.

Responding, Inok described Adedoja as `youth friendly’ and a man who will bring intellectualism, fresh ideas and discipline into governance.

He gave assurance that the state party executive will work with the national executive in ensuring that the party clinch to power in 2019.

Inok, who said that the era of impunity in the party was over, called on all party members to be committed to the building of the party.